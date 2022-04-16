2023: South-West youths ready to work for Tinubu – Sanwo-Olu

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said on Saturday youths in the South-West are ready to work for the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, Bola Tinubu, in his 2023 presidential bid.

Sanwo-Olu stated this during a rally held at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Onikan, Lagos, to mobilize support for the APC chieftain ahead of the party’s presidential primary slated for next month.

The rally was attended by Tinubu, the state’s Deputy Governor, Obafemi Hamzat, and other APC leaders in the South-West.

The governor said: “I joined young people from across the South-West states at Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan, in their support for the presidential aspiration of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

“In company of Deputy Governor, Obafemi Hamzat, and other leaders of our great party in Lagos and other South-West states, we saw the determination and energy of our young people to work for the success of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s aspiration that is only motivated by a higher purpose of service to the people of this great country.

“Our indefatigable Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, is buoyed by the support he has so far received from the youths and he is determined to take the mantle of leadership of Nigeria by the grace of God and the will of the people for a better, prosperous and united Nigeria.”

“We are fully behind Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in his bid to become the leader of our great country in 2023.”

