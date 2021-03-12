23 girls, 16 boys missing from college of forestry- Kaduna govt | Ripples Nigeria

Nigeria In One Minute
23 girls, 16 boys missing from college of forestry- Kaduna govt
Kaduna State government said on Friday at least 39 students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanization in Afaka, Igabi local government area of the state are still missing.
Bandits had on Thursday nights abducted over 200 students from the college.
However, troops of I Division, Nigerian Army, on Friday morning rescued 42 female students, 130 male students, and eight members of staff abducted from the college.
The state’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, who disclosed this in a statement said, 23 female students and 16 males are still unaccounted for by the school authorities.
He added that the state government is maintaining close communication with the management of the college in a bid to track the missing students.
Aruwan said: “In an earlier update, citizens were informed that troops rescued 180 persons following an attack by armed bandits on the college late Thursday night, with about 30 still missing. The number of missing students is now confirmed to be 39, comprising 23 females and 16 males.”
