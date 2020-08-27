Latest Politics

261 Nigerians stranded in China return home

August 27, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

No fewer than 261 Nigerians who were stranded in China have returned home.

This was announced by the Nigerians In Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) on Wednesday.

“261 Stranded Nigerians in China returned yesterday 25th August, 2020 from Guangzhou, China via @flyairpeace flight.

“All evacuees are now on a 14-day SELF ISOLATION as mandated by @NCDCgov and Presidential Task Force on #Covid-19,” the commission said in a tweet on its Twitter handle, @nidcom_gov.

The Nigerian Embassy in Beijing, China, had earlier in a statement at the weekend announced that the stranded Nigerians in the Asian country, would be evacuation from Guangzhou to Lagos via Air Peace Flight 5N-BWI (B777-300) on Monday, August 24, 2020.

The evacuation was due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, which originated in Wuhan, China since December, 2019.

