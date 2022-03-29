3.9m Ukrainian refugees have fled since Russian invasion —UN

A United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) report on Tuesday said nearly 3.9 million refugees have so far fled Ukraine since the invasion of the country by Russia on February 24.

As the invasion enters day 34, the UN Refugee Agency said the figures will continue to grow as Russia intensifies its attacks and the bombing of civilian enclaves.

“As at Monday, March 28, around 3,862,797 Ukrainians had fled the country, an increase of 41,748 from Sunday’s figures. Around 90 percent of them are women and children,” the report said.

It added that of the figure, 2.2 million fled into neighbouring Poland, while more than half a million have made it to Romania and nearly 300,000 have gone to Russia.

“In total, more than 10 million people which is over a quarter of the population in regions under government control before the February 24 invasion, are now thought to have fled their homes, including nearly 6.5 million who are internally displaced,” it said.

Also in a report by the UN Children’s agency, UNICEF, around 4.3 million children, more than half of Ukraine’s estimated 7.5 million child population, had been forced to leave their homes.

Read also: Ukrainian refugees rise above 1.5m as Russian invasion enters day 11 —Defence ministry

UNICEF said about 1.5 million the number of those children have become refugees, while another 2.5 million are displaced inside their war-ravaged country.

“The number leaving daily has fallen well below 100,000 per day, and even 50,000 in recent days, even as living conditions in Ukraine worsen.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now