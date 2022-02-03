45 suspected terror financiers arrested, to face prosecution, seizure of assets.

The Nigerian government has revealed that it has arrested 45 individuals suspected to be be financing and or supporting terrorism in the country.

According to Lai Mohammed, Minister of Information and Culture, the arrested suspects would soon face prosecution and seizure of assets.

The minister disclosed this at a press conference in Abuja, noting that the fight against terrorism was boosted by the efforts of the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) who had been investigating the activities of terrorist financiers since 2020.

During the course of the investigations, 96 financiers were uncovered which eventually resulted in the arrest of 45 suspects who will face prosecution soon.

“The analysis by the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU), in 2020-2021, revealed 96 financiers of terrorism in Nigeria, 424 associates/supporters of the financiers, involvement of about 123 companies and 33 bureaux de change, in addition to identifying 26 suspected bandits/kidnappers and 7 co-conspirators.

“The analysis has resulted in the arrest of 45 suspects who will soon face prosecution and seizure of assets. Also, from its analysis of tax evasion and tax avoidance linked to corruption, NFIU has identified N3,909,707,678,112.43 in VAT and N3,737,918,335,785.82 in Withholding

> Tax due to the Government. NFIU has also sent 1,165 intelligence reports on cases of corruption, money laundering and other serious offences to 27 domestic agencies for investigation, prosecution and asset recovery.

“On terrorism financing, NFIU had intelligence exchanges on Boko Haram, ISWAP, banditry, kidnapping and others with 19 countries. During the same period, 2020-2021, the organization returned fraudulently-obtained funds totalling US$103,722,102.83, 3,000 Pound Sterling; 7,695 Singapore Dollar and 1,091 Euros to 11 countries of victims who came into the country,” Lai revealed.

This latest revelation will come as a huge boost to the efforts of the security agencies who had ramped up the battle against terrorism by eliminating crucial leaders of various Boko Haram/ISWAP factions.

