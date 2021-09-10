Metro
59 die as cholera outbreak hits Nasarawa
Not less than 59 people have been confirmed dead by the Nasarawa State Ministry of Health following an outbreak of cholera in the state.
The Director of Public Health in the State Ministry of Health, Dr. Ibrahim Adamu Alhassan, who disclosed this to journalists in Lafia on Friday, said since the outbreak about six months ago, 892 cases have been recorded, out of which 59 patients have died.
According to Dr. Alhassan, the disease has been reported in eight out of the 13 local government areas including Doma, Lafia, Wamba, Kokona, Obi, Nasarawa, Toto and Karu, adding that most of the communities that the disease have been reported practiced open defecation and lacked potable drinking water.
READ ALSO: Nigerian govt enrolls 196,000 pupils for school feeding programme in Nasarawa
Alhassan, however, said that the state government had taken measures to contend further spread of the disease by involving a multi-sectoral approach, including expansion of sensitisation campaigns and identification of the affected communities to provide them with motorized boreholes among others.
He also advised residents of the state to maintain hygiene and report cases promptly to the medical facilities around them for urgent attention as government remained committed to the health need of the people.
