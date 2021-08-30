Politics
Gov Sule dissolves Nasarawa executive council
The Governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule has dissolved the State Executive Council.
The governor, who disclosed this at the end of the state executive meeting at the Government House in Lafia on Monday, however, he did not give any reason for his action.
READ ALSO: Gov Sule appoints eight new permanent secretaries, others
He also directed all Special Advisers, Special Assistants, and Senior Special Assistants to vacate their offices.
Sule thanked the officials for the sacrifices they made towards repositioning the state in the last two years of his administration
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...