Gov Sule dissolves Nasarawa executive council

The Governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule has dissolved the State Executive Council.

The governor, who disclosed this at the end of the state executive meeting at the Government House in Lafia on Monday, however, he did not give any reason for his action.

He also directed all Special Advisers, Special Assistants, and Senior Special Assistants to vacate their offices.

Sule thanked the officials for the sacrifices they made towards repositioning the state in the last two years of his administration

