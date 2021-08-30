I have evidence of Fulani plans to takeover Nigeria –Ortom

The Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, says he has verified evidence that the “agenda of Fulani herdsmen in Nigeria is to conquer and take over the entire nation.”

Ortom, who has been involved in a running war of words with the Presidency in the past few weeks, while speaking on a BBC Pidgin programme on Monday, insisted he has documents to back up his claims.

According to Ortom, the Fulani Nationality Movement (FUNAM) who had claimed responsibility for the recent attack on him, are the spearhead of the plot to conquer Nigeria with subtle support from the federal government.

“The Fulani Nationality Movement, FUNAM, were the people who attempted to kill me recently. They said Nigeria is the only country that belongs to them. It is written and I have the document,” Ortom said.

“I have sent copy of the document to the President, the Police, and the DSS. The FUNAM said they wanted this revolution in 1800 but could not achieve it through Usman Danfodio.

“They claimed that they have the power, money and all it takes to achieve it.”

The Benue Governor went on to lament that terrorism is beginning to takeover the country like Afghanistan and other waring countries in the world.

“The terrorism that we used to hear in far away countries like Afghanistan, Iraq and other warring countries, has surfaced in Nigeria.

“And as it is, it seems the presidency is in support of what is happening because it is not saying anything.

“Like I always say, if the Federal Government has the power to stop secessionists like Nnamdi Kanu and Sunday Igboho, then the should have the power to stop banditry in the country too.

“They call the attackers unknown gunmen but for me, I know that they are Fulani people coming to kill us. And the presidency is involved in this agenda.

“The Fulani people have claimed that they want to capture the entire country”, he added

