60 cars vandalised, Prado jeep stolen, offices equipment looted —NPA counts losses from #ENDSARS protests

The management of the Nigerian Ports Authority on Sunday gave account of its losses occasioned by the attacks by hoodlums on its corporate headquarters and the Tincan Island Port.

According to the NPA, 60 vehicles and many offices were vandalised with other items looted in the attack that took place on Tuesday 20 and Wednesday 21 of October, 2020.

The authority stated this in a statement issued on Sunday by the General Manager, Corporate and Strategic Communications, NPA, Jatto Adams, noting that about 300 hoodlums on October 20th and 21st set a wing of the office building on fire while burning and vandalising several vehicles.

It further disclosed that the attack on the Tincan Island Port commenced on Tuesday, October 20, when the hoodlums made an attempt to forcefully gain access into the port, attacked the administrative building and set ablaze a truck which was evacuating cargo.

According to Adams, it took the combined efforts of officers of the port authority police, the police mobile force and the Nigerian Customs Service to repel the attack.

The statement further disclosed that the attackers at the headquarters gained access into the premises on Wednesday, October 21, from the outer Broad Street wing brandishing daggers, sticks and cutlasses.

“After an assessment of the extent of damage, it was discovered that apart from the annex wing that was burnt, many offices were vandalised, while computers, printers, water dispensers and other electronic devices were looted.

“A total of 27 vehicles, including cars, utility vehicles, pick up vans and staff buses were set on fire, while 33 other vehicles, 22 of which belong to members of staff were vandalised”, Adams said.

The NPA also said that a Toyota Prado SUV, a Bajaj Motorcycle, and one Hilux patrol van were stolen from the premises, adding however that the authority’s assets were comprehensively insured, and insurers were currently undergoing an assessment of the damages.

“The management of the authority is particularly grateful that no life was lost in this sad incident. This is in spite of the fact that some members of staff were on critical duties in the building at the time of the attack”, Adams said.

