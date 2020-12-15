NPA spends N807m to rehabilitate building burnt during #EndSARS protest

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) Managing Director, Hadiza Usman, on Monday said N807 million was spent to rehabilitate aspects of the agency’s building set on fire during #EndSARS protest in Lagos.

According to her, the agency incurred about a billion naira loss following hoodlums vandalism of its property during the protests.

Usman, who disclosed this during a budget defence session before the Senate Committee on Maritime in the National Assembly, added that the hoodlums burnt twenty-seven vehicles, stole three others and looted some office equipment.

Noting that one of the stolen vehicles had been recovered, she said the N807 million to rehabilitate the burnt portion of the agency’s building was different from the amount that would be used to replace the 27 vehicles set ablaze and stolen ones.

READ ALSO: 60 cars vandalised, Prado jeep stolen, offices equipment looted —NPA counts losses from #ENDSARS protests

“As it relates to every other aspect of the building, we had made a detailed submission, attaching a bill of quantity of ₦807 million as the cost of rehabilitating the aspect of the building that were set on fire,” she said.

“As it relates to our motor vehicles, 27 vehicles were set on fire. Three vehicles were stolen, one of the vehicles was recovered.

“We are going through the process of insurance claims to see what portion of insurance were made available because the Nigerian Ports Authority meets up with all its insurance obligations,” she said.

Join the conversation

Opinions