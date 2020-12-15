Speaker, Majority Leader of Kano Assembly resign

Alhaji Abdulaziz Garba Gafasa, the Speaker of the Kano State House of Assembly, and the House Majority Leader, Kabiru Hassan Dashi, have resigned their positions.

The duo tendered their resignation letters at about 1:08am on Tuesday, December 15, and the development was confirmed by Salisu Ibrahim Riruwai, the member representing the Doguwa State Constituency in the state.

Though Gafasa and Dashi did not state the specific reasons for their decisions, Riruwai said they resigned for personal reasons.

“The Speaker resigned on his own personal reasons, according to his resignation letter sent to the 9th Assembly platform at 1:08am, while the Majority Leader did not give reasons for his resignation,” Riruwai said in a brief statement.

He, however, added that a new Speaker and a Majority Leader would emerge during plenary later today.

