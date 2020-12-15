US Attorney General resigns after confirmation of Trump’s election defeat

One of President Donald Trump’s staunchest allies, in the person of US Attorney General, William Barr, is set to resign from his role before Christmas, following the confirmation of Trump’s election defeat.

In a statement issued on Monday shortly after the Electoral College confirmed President Trump’s loss to Democratic President-elect Joe Biden, Barr said that he would leave office on Dec. 23, a little less than a month before Biden is sworn in on Jan. 20.

Trump tweeted Barr’s resignation letter saying: “Our relationship has been a very good one, he has done an outstanding job!”

Mr Barr’s letter to the president began by saying he “appreciated the opportunity to update” the president on the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) review of voter fraud allegations in the recent election and “how these allegations will continue to be pursued”.

Deputy Attorney General Jeff Rosen will take over as acting attorney general after Barr’s departure, Trump said.

Barr’s resignation letter was released shortly after he briefed the president about the Justice Department’s review into the Trump campaign’s voter fraud claims. In the letter, he also praised what he called Trump’s historic record, saying he had helped boost the economy, strengthen the military and curb illegal immigration.

“I am proud to have played a role in the many successes and unprecedented achievements you have delivered for the American people,” Barr wrote.

