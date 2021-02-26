Nigerian Ports Authority to adopt electronic call-up system for trucks. 2 other things and a trivia | Ripples Nigeria

Tech
Nigerian Ports Authority to adopt electronic call-up system for trucks. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today:
1. Nigerian Ports Authority to adopt electronic call-up system for trucks
The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) in collaboration with the Lagos State Government (LASG) and other stakeholders has concluded plans to adopt the use of an electronic call-up system for trucks.
A proposed date for the eventual flag-off has been scheduled for Saturday, February 27, 2020.
Deploying the new method will see Lagos State leveraging tech to organise and manage the process of logging trucks at terminals.
The new development will introduce truck owners and drivers to an electronic call-up system that is based on a first-come-first-served basis.
Speaking on the novel development, spokesperson for the stakeholders noted that the state will do away with the old method once the new electronic method launches.
The spokesperson said: “At the meeting which held at Lilypond Terminal, the parties which include: NPA, LASG, Nigeria Police Force, and Truck Transit Park agreed that the new e- call-up system will commence on Feb. 27.
”As the existing call up for trucks will be discontinued from Friday, Feb. 26, due to its inefficiency to manage truckers operations in and out of the ports.”
Tech Trivia: When was the first digitally operated and programmable robot invented?
A. 1902
B. 1402
C. 1954
D. 1454
Answer: See end of post.
2. Edtech startup Lightbulb builds platform to provide clients learning management systems
South African startup Lightbulb Education has built a platform that will provide tailored learning management systems to both B2B and B2C customers.
The edtech platform, built by developers to bridge the gap in education, also hints on intent to expand across African countries.
The 6 year old startup was founded by South African tech enthusiast Allan Mushabe to offer its services through a Software as a Service (SaaS) model.
By design, the platform offers customers access to customised, white labelled, managed and mobile learning management systems.
Mushabe, explained to press, that the team observed a gap in the industry and decided to adapt a solution.
He said: “We saw an opportunity to not only tailor services specific to the client, but also to assist them in understanding their digital transformation journey.”
3. Fundraising platform Raise closes $25k investment from Microtraction
Kenyan end-to-end fundraising platform, Raise, has closed US$25,000 funding from Microtraction, a Lagos-headquartered VC firm.
The fund is expected to help the startup build out its platform and scale through the year.
Press revealed that the 3 year old startup, which went public in June 2020, was founded by Marvin Coleby and Eugene Mutai.
Industry review revealed that the startup drives founders to a faster product-market fit by empowering them with affordable online tools to raise faster and distribute equity to hire talent.
Speaking further on the ambition of the startup, the CEO Marvin Coleby noted that the idea was to simplify processes around accessing equity.
He said: “Raise’s mission is to simplify equity and democratise access to assets for Africans across the world, where people have the power to create financial independence for their communities, teams, and families.”
Tech Trivia Answer: 1954
The first digitally operated and programmable robot was invented by George Devol in 1954 and was ultimately called the Unimate. Unimate’s invention in the 50s laid the foundations of the modern robotics industry.
