‘A daylight robbery’ – Adebanjo rejects Tinubu’s victory in Nigeria’s election
The leader of pan Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, has slammed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for declaring the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as the winner of the last Saturday’s presidential election.
Adebanjo was one of the major supporters of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, ahead of the election.
The elder statesman, who featured in a programme on Arise TV on Friday, insisted the election was shambolic and would not stand.
He described the INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, as a great disappointment.
He said: “I listened to the Chairman of INEC when Dino Melaye told him to suspend, not cancel the collation, citing a lot of irregularities so that he can correct them. He said ‘no I promise, if you let me complete this exercise, I’ll review it.
“As for the Chairman, those of us who know him know that he has not been the man that he should be. He’s a great disappointment. This is not the first time he would be disappointing Lagos people. In 2019, he deceived us and now he’s done it again thinking that Nigerian people are fools.
“And I said it before this election nobody can Babangida us. It was a daylight robbery. The whole country supported you to amend the electoral law to ensure it is transmitted by electoral law and at the time of the election you came back to fight us. What a shame. I’m only sorry for the country.
“I’m only sorry for the youths. But I warned you before, this government is a disaster. It’s a disaster that God will help us get rid of. There’s no president-elect at all. It’s just a sham that will be removed in due course. We’re all living witnesses to it. Why won’t we follow the law provided for the election?”
