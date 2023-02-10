2023: Northern Elders slam Afenifere leader, Adebanjo, over ‘inflammatory’ support for Peter Obi

The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has pilloried the Afenifere leader, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, over perceived inflammatory comments in his support of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi.

This was contained in a statement issued on Thursday by its spokesman, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, who said that Nigerians with any influence over Adebanjo “should advise him to show respect for his age and all the advantages he enjoys from being a Nigerian.”

The statement reads, “The Northern Elders Forum has reviewed the preparations for the forthcoming elections, particularly in light of recent developments and its planned Northern General Assembly.

“The Forum took note of the comments of Chief Ayo Adebanjo, leader of one of the Afenifere organisations. In his usual rantings, this time in campaigning for Mr Peter Obi of the Labour Party, he said, among other inflammatory outbursts, that if Nigerians do not elect his candidate, it will be the end of Nigeria.

“This statement is, to say the least, irresponsible and condemnable. It is the worst thing that can be said in promoting a candidate, but that is the business of the candidate. We do not believe that Chief Adebanjo’s reckless outburst reflects the quality or essence of the Obi-Datti ticket.

“The Forum advises people like Chief Adebanjo to attempt to behave more responsibly. These elections will not be won by threats and insults. Nigerians will not be scared from exercising their choices freely.

“The unity and survival of Nigeria are not dependent on politicians who think they can intimidate citizens, or instigate actions that will subvert a credible election and a peaceful transition to the next administration.

“The North is committed to supporting a credible election under peaceful conditions, and will support any candidate who emerges as leader through it. It appeals to leaders, elders, politicians and the authorities to resist inciting particularly young Nigerians who are more gullible and exposed to dangerous rhetoric.

“If there are Nigerians with any influence over Chief Adebanjo, they should advise him to show respect for his age and all the advantages he enjoys from being a Nigerian.”

Earlier, Pa Adebanjo stressed the need for Nigerians to vote for Obi, in the forthcoming election.

He made this call while addressing members and friends of Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide socio-cultural group, during the tribute ceremony organised in Lagos, to honour the late President General of the Group, George Obiozor who died in December 2022, at the age of 80.

Adebanjo emphasised that the Igbo presidency shouldn’t be seen as a favour to the people from the south-east, but rather a right, which was agreed to by every tribe and enshrined in the country’s federal character.

