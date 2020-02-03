Latest Metro

Abducted corps member refuses to leave Boko Haram den, claims he has converted to Islam

February 3, 2020
Ambraham Amuta, an ex-member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) from Benue, has reportedly turned down an offer of release from the insurgent group, Boko Haram, Daily Trust reports.

Amuta, who, was abducted in April 2019, alongside a 58-year-old Pastor Moses Oyeleke of Living Faith Church in Maiduguri amongst others, including a schoolgirl, Ndagiliya Ibrahim Umar, on Sunday allegedly turned down an offer by the Boko Haram insurgents to be freed and go home.

According to the report, Amuta told those that had gone to Sambisa forest to secure his release that he was no longer a Christian, as he has renounced the faith.

Amuta, Pastor Oyeleke and others were abducted on their way to Gwoza from Maiduguri to deliver relief materials, while he was undergoing his one year compulsory youth service.

Pastor Oyeleke was released in November, 2019.

According to the report, the negotiation for the release of Amuta and the other captives broke down on Sunday after the ex-corp member decided to remain in the custody of his abductors.

