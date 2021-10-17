Abducted Emir of Bungudu regains freedom

After 32 days in the hands of kidnappers, the abducted Emir of Bungudu in Zamfara State, Alhaji Hassan Attahiru, has regained his freedom.

The development was confirmed in a Facebook post on Saturday by Gazali Shehu Ahmad, the Special Adviser on Strategy to the Zamfara State Governor and a family member.

Ripples Nigeria reported that the Attahiru was on September 4, 2021, kidnapped along Kaduna-Abuja highway by bandits, who attacked his convoy on his way from Kaduna to Abuja.

Attahiru was said to be on his way to Abuja to join the Zamfara government’s delegation to the UN General Assembly in the United States.

The Kaduna State Police Command had confirmed that an unspecified number of commuters were abducted along with the monarch in the daylight attack, which occurred around Dutse village on the highway.

Ahmad wrote on Facebook, “On behalf of the family and Bungudu Emirate, we wish to thank everyone for the prayers and support during this trying time.

“We appreciate all the efforts of Kaduna State Government throughout this challenging period.

“Our immense gratitude to the Zamfara State Government, in playing a key role to see our father returned home safely.”

“We salute the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) and Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) for the support in facilitating the release of the Emir.

“We wish to plead with the public to respect the privacy of the Emir in the coming weeks as he receives medical attention and post-trauma management.”

