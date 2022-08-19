Metro
Abducted Nasarawa commissioner regains freedom after 5 days
The abducted Nasarawa State Commissioner for Information, Culture, and Tourism, Yakubu Lawal, has regained his freedom.
The commissioner was abducted by gunmen from his residence in Nasarawa Eggon local government area of the state on Monday night.
The spokesman for the state police command, Ramhan Nansel, confirmed the development to journalists on Friday in Lafia.
READ ALSO: Nasarawa commissioner, Yakubu, kidnapped by gunmen
He said: “The abducted Nasarawa State Commissioner for Information, Culture, and Tourism, Yakubu Lawal, was released at about 6:00 p.m. today and he has been reunited with his family.
“After command gathered that the kidnappers took the commissioner to the Tawa-Gali area around Mada station in Nasarawa Eggon LGA, we mobilised our men to go after them.
“After the operatives went after the kidnappers, they were forced to leave the commissioner and ran away.”
