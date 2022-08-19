Abducted Nasarawa commissioner regains freedom after 5 days

The abducted Nasarawa State Commissioner for Information, Culture, and Tourism, Yakubu Lawal, has regained his freedom.

The commissioner was abducted by gunmen from his residence in Nasarawa Eggon local government area of the state on Monday night.

The spokesman for the state police command, Ramhan Nansel, confirmed the development to journalists on Friday in Lafia.

READ ALSO: Nasarawa commissioner, Yakubu, kidnapped by gunmen

He said: “The abducted Nasarawa State Commissioner for Information, Culture, and Tourism, Yakubu Lawal, was released at about 6:00 p.m. today and he has been reunited with his family.

“After command gathered that the kidnappers took the commissioner to the Tawa-Gali area around Mada station in Nasarawa Eggon LGA, we mobilised our men to go after them.

“After the operatives went after the kidnappers, they were forced to leave the commissioner and ran away.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now