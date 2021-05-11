Abductors of Greenfield varsity students make fresh demands, new threats | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Abductors of Greenfield varsity students make fresh demands, new threats
Abductors of students of the Greenfield University in Kaduna State, have reportedly made fresh demands for their release, while also making new threats of killing the students if the demands are not met.
The bandits who had abducted 23 students from the institution on April 20, were said to have reached out to their parents late on Monday to renegotiate the earlier N800m ransom they had demanded down to N10m per student.
Following the failure of the parents to pay N800 million, five of the students were killed within the first week of their abduction, which, according to the alleged mastermind of the attack, Sani Idris Jalingo, aka Baleri, in an interview with the Hausa service of the Voice of America (VOA), was to send a warning of their seriousness to the parents of the students and the government.
However, the bandits later changed their mind last Monday and demanded N100m and 10 motorcycles, threatening to kill the remaining students the following day if their parents or government failed to meet his demands.
Read also: Abductors of Greenfield varsity students have relaxed their stand —Sheikh Gumi
Although the deadline issued by Baleri has since expired, the bandits, according to one family member who spoke to Ripples Nigeria, reached out to the parents individually and demanded that they each pay N10m.
“They called us (parents) individually on Monday evening and told me that if I pay N10 million today, my sister will be released today,” the family member who craved for anonymity said.
“I can tell you authoritatively that other parents and family members have been reached with the stern warning that if Governor El-Rufai should carry out his recent threat of bombarding them, they will have to option but to kill our children,” he added.
The state police command spokesman, ASP Mohammed Jalige, who could not confirm the development, however, said the police was doing everything possible to rescue the remaining students.
By Isaac Dachen…
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Sports
Portugal could host Chelsea vs Man City Champions League final
The 2021 UEFA Champions League final between Chelsea and Manchester City is likely to be held in Portugal. This was...
Aina, Maja’s Fulham relegated from Premier League
Super Eagles duo of Ola Aina and Josh Maja could not help Fulham avoid a drop from topflight football as...
Ajayi’s West Brom relegated from Premier League
Super Eagles defender, Semi Ajayi and his West Brom teammates have been relegated from the English Premier League. The club...
Real Madrid miss chance to go level with Atletico at top of La Liga
Real Madrid missed a chance to go top of the Spanish La Liga on Sunday after they were held to...
Juve’s UCL hopes under threat after stunning home defeat to Milan
Juventus’ hopes of reaching the UEFA Champions League next season was dealt a huge blow after they fell to a...
Latest Tech News
SpaceX to launch lunar mission funded with crypto. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. SpaceX to launch...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
It’s Saturday, again. Welcome to your favourite tech update column. Trust me to take you on a ride to catch...
Paystack launches venture in South Africa. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Paystack launches venture...
Ex-US President, Trump, launches self-hosted “Twitter”. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Donald Trump launches...
Nigerian govt signs MoU for nationwide deployment of 5G services
The Federal Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to begin the deployment of the Fifth Generation (5G) services...
Ghana to host Jack Dorsey. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Ghana to host...