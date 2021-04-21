Abductors of Kaduna varsity students demand N800m ransom | Ripples Nigeria

Bandits who abducted students of Greenland University, a private institution in Kaduna State, have reportedly reached out to parents and guardians of the students demanding a ransom of N800m to secure their release.

According to one of the parents who spoke to Ripples Nigeria on condition of anonymity, the gunmen called him on Wednesday and threatened to kill all the students if the ransom was not paid within a specified period.

“Yes, the kidnappers have reached out to some of the parents and they said we should bring N800m for them to release the students.

“My son is one of the victims and they called me around 3pm today (Wednesday) and said if we don’t bring the money, they will kill the kids.

“They said they are giving us one week to bring the money. I don’t know what I an going to do,” the parent lamented.

A cousin to one of the kidnapped students, Georgina Stephen, also confirmed that the bandits called her family to demand for ransom

According to her, the kidnappers had been beating the abducted students, insisting that if the ransom was not paid, they would kill all of them.

