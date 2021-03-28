Abductors of RCCG members in Kaduna demand N50m ransom | Ripples Nigeria

Abductors of the eight members of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) in Kaduna State have demanded the sum of N50 million ransom.

Ripples Nigeria had earlier reported how some gunmen on Friday evening kidnapped a busload of members of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG).

The Public Relations Officer of the Church in Kaduna province, Alao Joseph confirmed that the bandits took away the church members to an unknown destination while the bus, which they were travelling with was abandoned by the roadside.

Meanwhile, the police authorities in Kaduna State also confirmed the incident as the Command’s spokesman, Mohammed Jalige, said efforts were ongoing to rescue the victims.

