Abia Court fixes Nov 2 for IPOB leader Kanu’s N5bn suit against Nigerian govt

The Abia State High Court has scheduled November 2 for the hearing of the lawsuit instituted by the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi kanu against the Federal Government of Nigeria.

This was made known on Thursday by Nnamdi Kanu’s lawyer, Aloy Ejimakor, in a press statement titled, ‘Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s Fundamental Rights suit to be heard on 2nd November 2021.’

Ripples Nigeria had reported that Ejimakor had filed the suit in August, demanding that the FG repatriate Kanu back to Kenya where he was arrested.

He also demanded N5 billion from the government over alleged gross violation of Kanu’s fundamental rights.

The statement read, “For the information of the general public, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s Fundamental Rights suit pending before the High Court of Abia State has been assigned and set down for hearing on 2nd November 2021.

“On this date, the Nigerian government and its Attorney-General will be expected to move their extant application for extension of time to file their defense to the suit and my opposition to the application.

“It is my intention to, on the spot, move for a Ruling on their application for extension of time, so that the case can proceed quickly to the next level, which is expected to be a definitive hearing on the substantive matter.

“Fundamental Rights suits are intended to be concluded quickly, especially in situations such as this where my Client, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu (the Applicant) is currently incarcerated.”

