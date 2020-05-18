Latest Politics

Abia records 5 new COVID-19 cases, 3 of them returnees from Lagos

May 18, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

Abia State government on Monday announced that the state had recorded five new COVID-19 cases.

The state Governor Okezie Ikpeazu revealed this during a press conference at the governor’s lodge in Aba.

According to the governor, of the five patients, three returned to the state from Lagos State, while the remaining two patients had no travel history.

The governor said the patients had been admitted at the state isolation center for treatment.

READ ALSO: Bauchi discharges another set of 20 COVID-19 patients

He added that the state health officers had begun contact tracing of the infected patients.

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!