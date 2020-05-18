Abia records 5 new COVID-19 cases, 3 of them returnees from Lagos

Abia State government on Monday announced that the state had recorded five new COVID-19 cases.

The state Governor Okezie Ikpeazu revealed this during a press conference at the governor’s lodge in Aba.

According to the governor, of the five patients, three returned to the state from Lagos State, while the remaining two patients had no travel history.

The governor said the patients had been admitted at the state isolation center for treatment.

He added that the state health officers had begun contact tracing of the infected patients.

