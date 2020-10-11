Abiodun orders release of Ogun #ENDSARS protesters

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has ordered the release of youths arrested in connection with the #ENDSARS protest in the state on Saturday.

The youths, about 15, were arrested after men of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad reportedly attacked a peaceful #EndSARS protest.

The youths were detained at the state police headquarters in Eleweeran, Abeokuta, for possible arraignment in court on Monday.

The governor, in a series of tweets on his Twitter handle on Sunday, said he has ordered their quick release.

He tweeted: “I have however instructed the Commissioner of Police to ensure the quick release of detained protest organisers today, and only investigate those apprehended while directly committing the acts of vandalism.

“I want to plead with the entire Ogun State populace to remain peaceful and calm, and be involved in only peaceful demonstrations, going forward.

“It is for our joint safety that I plead, in addition to this, that citizens should desist from any act of violence, breach of peace, and breakdown of law and order, as this puts even the lives of the citizenry themselves at risk.

“The State Government will not condone any act that will put the lives and property of its citizens, security agents and the State in danger.”

