Metro
Abuja estate residents deny abduction reports
Residents of Gwarinpa’s Jenew (Genuine) Estate have refuted claims that some of their neighbors were kidnapped in the early hours of Monday.
The assailants allegedly stormed the estate between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m., kidnapping residents and stealing their belongings.
Residents, on the other hand, told PREMIUM TIMES that no such criminal act took place on Monday or before that in the estate or its surrounding estates.
Nothing like that happened on the estate, according to Abraham John, the estate’s head security officer, who was on duty all night with his subordinates.
Read also :Hours after Ondo attacks, terrorists reportedly invade Abuja estate, kidnap residents
“It is absolutely fake. We were on duty all through the night. Is there another Jenew estate in 6th Estate in Gwarinpa that I am not aware of?
“There was no robbery nor abduction,” he said.
Earlier, FCT Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Josephine Adeh stated that there was an unconfirmed incident at Galadimawa area of the FCT and not Gwarinpa.
According to her, it was not yet confirmed if the incident was a case of kidnap or robbery.
Adeh promised to find out details as soon as possible.
She said, “It is most likely not a kidnapping incident. I am working on it and it is not in Gwarinpa, it is in Galadimawa. I am on it right now.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community
“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...
INVESTIGATION: NDDC awards N1bn road contract to poultry farm
The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in what appears a breach of procurement laws, awarded a contract worth N1.028 billion...
FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers
Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...