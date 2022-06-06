Abuja estate residents deny abduction reports

Residents of Gwarinpa’s Jenew (Genuine) Estate have refuted claims that some of their neighbors were kidnapped in the early hours of Monday.

The assailants allegedly stormed the estate between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m., kidnapping residents and stealing their belongings.

Residents, on the other hand, told PREMIUM TIMES that no such criminal act took place on Monday or before that in the estate or its surrounding estates.

Nothing like that happened on the estate, according to Abraham John, the estate’s head security officer, who was on duty all night with his subordinates.

“It is absolutely fake. We were on duty all through the night. Is there another Jenew estate in 6th Estate in Gwarinpa that I am not aware of?

“There was no robbery nor abduction,” he said.

Earlier, FCT Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Josephine Adeh stated that there was an unconfirmed incident at Galadimawa area of the FCT and not Gwarinpa.

According to her, it was not yet confirmed if the incident was a case of kidnap or robbery.

Adeh promised to find out details as soon as possible.

She said, “It is most likely not a kidnapping incident. I am working on it and it is not in Gwarinpa, it is in Galadimawa. I am on it right now.”

