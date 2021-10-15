Entertainment
Actor Jide Kosoko backs daughter amid criticism on social media
Veteran Nollywood actor, Prince Jide Kosoko has backed his daughter, Temiloluwa Kosoko to ignore her critics and continue to build her fledgling career.
On Friday, October 15, Temiloluwa Kosoko, the youngest daughter of the veteran thespian and late actress, Henrietta Kosoko joined the ongoing #NobodyLikesWomen trend on social media; the youngster revealed that numerous critics have continued to disregard her acting prowess primarily because of her father’s influence.
Temi published a photo on her Instagram page with a caption alluding derogatory words from naysayers. She wrote; ‘She no get talent, she is just enjoying her father’s grace’.
The budding actress added, “I hear this every time and it actually hurts.”
Temi’s father, Prince Jide Kosoko acknowledged the post, admonishing his daughter to never give up on her dreams and pursuit of excellence due to snide remarks from trolls.
He wrote;
“T. Girl @temikosoko never mind, you are doing great.
You can not rule out criticism, let that be your strengths and don’t ever see them as your enemies cos they exist to make you stronger, you are doing great baby girl. I am proud of you and I have no doubt in my mind that you will be far far greater than me in Jesus Name. Ride on.”
