Actor Uche Odoputa seeks help, says his father has been abducted

Veteran Nollywood actor Uche Odoputa, has taken to Instagram platform to seek help following the abduction of his father, Kenneth Odoputa.

In a post he shared on his IG platform on Monday, the Nollywood star noted that his father had been in the kidnappers’ den for two weeks.

Sharing a picture of his father, he asked his colleagues and fans to join him in praying for his dad’s safe return.

Uche’s Instagram post read, “Friends please join me in praying for my father’s safe return from the hands of kidnappers that took him over two weeks now. Mr. Kenneth Odoputa.”

