Actors Guild declares two Nollywood stars missing

The Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) on Friday declared to Nollywood stars, Cynthia Okereke and Clemson Cornel missing.

In a statement issued on Friday, the Guild said the families of Okereke and Cornel confirmed they have not returned home from a movie set in Ozalla town in Enugu State.

The AGN expressed fears that the duo might have been kidnapped by criminals.

