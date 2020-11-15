More woes for Florence Ajimobi, Actors Guild moves to reorganise ‘house’. See other gists that kept the mill spinning…

FLORENCE AJIMOBI

These are certainly not the best of times for the former First Lady of Oyo State, Florence Ajimobi, who is still grieving the loss of her husband, Senator Abiola Ajimobi.

Florence, who has been involved in an ongoing battle with the Oyo State government over attempts to retrieve a property owned by her late husband has reportedly suffered another loss.

Celebrity Gist can confirm that the woes of the widow has been compounded after a section of her Grandex Supermarket located in Bodija, Oyo State was recently gutted by fire ruining goods worth millions of naira.

LATE LULU BRIGGS

The late High Chief Lulu Briggs, the founder of Moni Pulo Limited is reportedly yet to be buried by his family members since he passed on to the great beyond in controversial circumstance in the former Gold Coast (Ghana) in December 2018.

We gather that the reason the late oil magnate has not been committed to mother earth is not far fetched as his family is embroiled in an unresolved disagreement, which has so far made a mess of the burial plans on different occasions.

Further scoop also reveals that a rift between one of the sons of the deceased, Dumo, and his stepmom, Seinye Lulu Briggs, is also allegedly responsible for the delay in the burial of the patriarch of the family who passed on at the ripe age of 89.

KEHINDE ONIRU-ADEWOLE

The relationship between Kehinde Oniru-Adewole and her now estranged husband Ademola Adewole has gone from bad to worse after she (Kehinde) filed for divorce from her husband.

Reports say Kehinde who got married about nine years ago to Adewole at the Guiding Light Assembly, Parkview Estate, Ikoyi, Lagos State, is stopping at nothing to officially severe ties with her former husband.

We can confirm that Kehinde, who now resides in Atlanta Georgia, USA, recently filed for divorce from her husband, at the High Court in Ogun State – a move which has become one of the biggest talking points in social circles of late.

WIZKID:

Star Boy head honcho, Ayo Balogun aka Wizkid who was one of the celebs that was very passionate about the #EndSARS protests against all forms of police brutality and intimidation has revealed that he was also once a victim of police brutality.

The ‘Joro’ crooner who revealed that much on Capital Xtra’s The Norte Show said that he will continue to speak about things that affect people in their daily lives and also added that Nigerians deserve good governance.

He said; “Police brutality is a serious situation back home in Nigeria. It has been 60 years of political injustice, nepotism, madness and corruption at the highest level. It is sad that my son is about to be 10 years old and Nigeria is still going through all these madness.

“If I didn’t speak up or use my voice, then I would be a coward. I will continue to speak about things that affect people in their daily lives. I had been a victim of police brutality before I became popular and I know it still goes on. That needs to end. We deserve good governance in Nigeria,” the singer added.

ACTORS GUILD

In a bid to strengthen its commitment and meet the aspirations of its members in line with international best practice, the Actors Guild of Nigeria has inaugurated three committees to help re-organise its ‘house’.

This was revealed by its President Emeka Rollas who inaugurated three committees via a zoom session where he called on members to join hands with his administration to build a virile association.

According to him, the three committees include the; Disciplinary Committee headed by Sam Dede and Lillian Amah as Secretary, Harmonisation Committee as well as the Women Crisis Institute Committee.

Emeka also added that other members of the newly inaugurated committee include; Tricia Eseigbe, Kanayo O. Kanayo(VAN), Adigizi Bala, Clarion Chukwura and Funsho Adeolu.

FUNKE AKINDELE:

Actress and mother of two, Funke Akindele-Bello has been unveiled as the new brand ambassador of Hayat Kimya, producers of MOLFIX diapers.

In a statement while revealing the choice of the actress as a brand ambassador, the company said, “With a dynamic and successful career spanning over twenty years, she fully embodies the heart and values of the brand.

The actress known for playing the iconic role of ‘Jenifa’, was also delighted at her new role when she said; “Motherhood is a joyous experience, but it also comes with some levels of anxiety, as we all want the best for our children. Being a mother, my children’s comfort is of utmost importance.

“For my babies, I wanted a diaper I was sure would be good for their delicate skin, and also protect them from the nightmare that is nappy rash. I found MOLFIX to be the best in the market, giving me great peace of mind, knowing I had one less thing to worry about. Because, we all know we mothers can worry. So it is with great joy that I welcome the opportunity to be the first ever brand ambassador of MOLFIX in Nigeria,” she added.

