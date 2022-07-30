Police begins search for missing Nollywood star

The Enugu State Police Command has commenced search for the missing Nollywood actress, Cynthia Okereke.

The Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) had on Friday declared Okekere and her colleague, Clemson Cornel, missing.

In a statement issued by its Director of Communications, Mrs. Monalisa Chinda-Coker, the AGN said the duo had not returned home since leaving a film location at Ozalla community in the state.

The command spokesman, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, confirmed the development in a statement issued on Saturday in Enugu.

Ndukwe said: “The current report at our disposal dwells on a case of abandoned vehicle as well as missing person.

“The vehicle was abandoned and recovered at Four-Corners on Enugu-Port-Harcourt Expressway, precisely within Ozalla community in Nkanu West Local Government Area of Enugu State axis of the road.

“On July 29, at about 7:30 a.m., we received information that a red-coloured Toyota RAV4 Jeep with registration number AGL 199 CY was noticed to have been parked in an abandoned way at Four-Corners on Enugu-Port-Harcourt Expressway.

“Hence, the location was visited and the vehicle recovered.

“Coincidentally, at about 11:30a.m., of same date, a report was further received stating that the vehicle belongs to one Cynthia Okereke (f), a Nollywood Actress, who was last seen on July 26.”

The spokesman said one person was reported missing at the command.

