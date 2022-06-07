Actress Nkechi Blessing says women do not undergo surgery to impress men

Nigerian actress Nkechi Blessing has opined that most women do not undergo plastic surgery for the approval of men.

Speaking during the early hours of today, Tuesday, June 7, the controversial thespian mentioned that most women go under the knife to feel good about themselves and not neccesarily to attract men.

Specifically, a lot of young people have been undergoing plastic or cosmetic surgery for personal reasons; primarily for realignment or enhancement of certain parts of the body.

Read also: Lady dies during botched surgery in Lagos

Nkechi Blessing added that most women want to ‘upgrade their game’ and ‘look nice in bikinis’.

Further, the actresses mentioned there are women who undergo cosmetic surgery to also lose fat.

Read her post below.

Within a week, two young Nigerian women have lost their lives due to a botched cosmetic surgery.

