Adamawa govt declares councillor wanted over alleged cattle rustling

The Adamawa State government has declared the councillor representing Vulpi Ward, Numan local government area of the state, Makana Enan Ngari, wanted over alleged cattle rustling.

The Press Secretary to the governor, Mr. Humwashi Wonosikou, who disclosed this in a statement in Yola, Wednesday, said the councillor was allegedly involved in illegal and criminal acts of cattle rustling contrary to his oath of office.

The governor’s aide said Ngari carried out the acts at a time government had succeeded in stabilizing the area.

He said: ”The Adamawa government has declared the councillor representing Vulpi Ward of Numan local government area, Mr. Makana Enan Ngari wanted for cattle rustling.

”The councillor is suspected to be involved in illegal deals and cattle rustling which is in violation of his oath of office.

“The action is coming at a time government had succeeded at stabilizing the area after the incessant attacks on villages along Adamawa and Taraba States boundaries.

“The government is strongly warning that it would deal with anyone found wanting no matter his position. In addition, the government is appealing to both herders and farmers not to take laws into their hands but allow the law to take its course.”

