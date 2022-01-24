Sports
AFCON: Cameroon edge Covid-ravaged Comoros, set up Gambia Q’final clash
Hosts Cameroon have progressed to the quarterfinals of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) with a 2-1 win over Comoros in the last 16 on Monday night.
The Indomitable Lions were up against a Covid-ravaged Comoros side, which had an outfield players in goal as the team’s goalkeepers were not cleared to play.
Goals from Karl Toko Ekambi and Vincent Aboubakar gave the hosts a 2-1 win after Comoros were reduced to 10 men following Nadjim Abdou’s early red.
Read Also: Pinnick ‘proud’ of Eagles despite AFCON ouster, says focus shifts to W’Cup playoffs
Youssouf M’Changama scored a stunning free-kick for Comoros and Chaker Alhadhur, normally a defender, produced a brilliant performance as stand-in goalkeeper.
Cameroon, who have picked up two wins and a draw in this competition prior to tonight’s game, progress to face The Gambia in the quarter-finals on Saturday.
The Gambia had progressed to the quarterfinals after defeating Zambia 1-0 earlier on Monday.
