AFCON: Cameroon edge Covid-ravaged Comoros, set up Gambia Q’final clash

Hosts Cameroon have progressed to the quarterfinals of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) with a 2-1 win over Comoros in the last 16 on Monday night.

The Indomitable Lions were up against a Covid-ravaged Comoros side, which had an outfield players in goal as the team’s goalkeepers were not cleared to play.

Goals from Karl Toko Ekambi and Vincent Aboubakar gave the hosts a 2-1 win after Comoros were reduced to 10 men following Nadjim Abdou’s early red.

Youssouf M’Changama scored a stunning free-kick for Comoros and Chaker Alhadhur, normally a defender, produced a brilliant performance as stand-in goalkeeper.

Cameroon, who have picked up two wins and a draw in this competition prior to tonight’s game, progress to face The Gambia in the quarter-finals on Saturday.

The Gambia had progressed to the quarterfinals after defeating Zambia 1-0 earlier on Monday.

