Afenifere mocks Buhari over ‘lame’ marching orders to military to wipe out terrorists

Apex pan-Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, Afenifere, has mocked what it calls President Muhammadu Buhari’s ‘lame’ marching orders to the military to confront “terrorists and bandits and wipe them off the face of the earth and bring peace to our countries.”

Afenifere, in a statement on Sunday by its National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Jare Ajayi, challenged Buhari to match words with actions instead of issuing the same orders which ultimately had no effects in the fight against insecurity in the country.

The group said the president had given such orders so often and they no longer evoke substance because they were not backed up with actions.

“Since insurgency began in the country, the kidglove treatment being meted out to the terrorists was what made them to grow to the point of taking over territories in some states in the northern part of the country notably Sokoto, Kaduna, Borno, Niger, Zamfara among others,’’ the Afenifere statement said.

The group accused Buhari of having on several occasions, given the military such orders without backing them up with any action.

“For example, it is on record that men of the Armed Forces had, at different times, complained that they do not have the kind of fire-power possessed by the terrorists they were supposed to confront and overcome.

“This much was stated as one of the reasons why those who attacked Kuje Correctional Centre on July 6, this year, succeeded in their dastardly mission.

“The Minister of Defence, Gen. Bashir Magashi (rtd), who briefed newsmen after a Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting on June 3, 2020, said the Nigerian Army lacks the requisite manpower and funding.

“The fact was presented at the meeting and the Minister’s submission was not controverted, yet no noticeable improvement had been seen since then.

“Section 14(2)(b) of the 1999 Constitution as amended, states unambiguously that “the security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government”.

“Sub section (c) of the same section 14(2)(c) goes on to make it mandatory for the government to ensure the participation of the people in the governance of the country.

“As is known, this aspect is observed more in breach than in observance. But that is not of immediate concern here now,” the Yoruba advocacy group said.

