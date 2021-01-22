Africa’s COVID-19 cases surpass three million – WHO

The World Health Organisation (WHO) Regional Office for Africa said on Friday confirmed COVID-19 cases on the continent had reached 3.3 million.

The United Nations health agency gave the update on its regional official Twitter handle.

WHO added that the continent had recorded 2.8 million recoveries and 82,000 deaths from COVID-19.

The agency stressed that Africa needed timely access to safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines to combat the virus.

WHO said: “Africa is in danger of being left behind as countries in other regions strike bilateral deals, driving up prices.

“As of early this week, 40 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in 50 mostly high-income countries.

“However, in Africa, Guinea is the sole low-income nation to provide vaccines and to date, these have only been administered to 25 people.

READ ALSO: Vaccines our major hope for tackling COVID-19 in Africa – WHO

“Seychelles, which is a high-income country, is the only one on the continent to start a national vaccination campaign.”

The WHO Regional Director for Africa, Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, said the vaccine is the way to end the COVID-19 pandemic on the continent.

She said: “We first, not me first, is the only way to end the pandemic.

“Vaccine hoarding will only prolong the ordeal and delay Africa’s recovery. It is deeply unjust that the most vulnerable Africans are forced to wait for vaccines while lower-risk groups in rich countries are made safe.

“Health workers and vulnerable people in Africa need urgent access to safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines.”

Join the conversation

Opinions