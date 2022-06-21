Politics
After exiting APC over failure to secure senatorial ticket, Shina Peller joins Accord Party
House of Representatives member representing Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Kajola/Iwajowa federal constituency of Oyo State, Shina Peller, has joined the Accord Party (APC).
The lawmaker disclosed this during plenary on Tuesday.
Peller had dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) last week following his defeat in the recent Senatorial primary election.
He was brushed aside by Fatai Buhari who polled a total of 570 votes in the exercise.
Peller disclosed that he entered talks with his new party and others following his defection from the ruling APC.
Peller said his new party had been unwaveringly committed to the yearnings of the people of Oke-Ogun.
Read also:Club owner, Shina Peller, urges youths to channel ‘BBNaija’ energy into nation building
He noted: “In Oyo State, the Accord Party is a force to reckon with, its internal democracy mechanism is intact, a component lacking in other parties. Accord Party is also strategic as it concerns balloting.
“On the ballot paper, Accord comes first before the two major parties. With Accord as our party, voting sensitization becomes easier for us to do.
“Today, I would like to inform the general public that I am now with the Accord party. The logo of the Accord constantly reminds me and other well-meaning Nigerians of their civic responsibility – to vote for credible leaders.
“In Oke-Ogun, Oyo North Senatorial District and Oyo State at large, Accord Party is our strength, its logo is our thumb – it’s our power and we shall make it count”, he said.
