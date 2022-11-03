Connect with us

After series of postponements, APC picks Jos for official campaign flag off

Published

1 hour ago

on

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has settled for November 15 to officially launch its presidential campaign ahead of 2023 general elections.

The ruling party would commence its campaign in Jos, Plateau State capital, according to a timetable and schedule of activities released by its Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) late on Wednesday.

APC made the announcement following series of postponements as a result of disagreements pertaining to the composition of its Presidential Campaign Council (PCC).

Read also:2023: APC in moves to reconcile Ameachi, Osinbajo, others after loss at primary

Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had in line with with the Section 94(1) of the Electoral Act 2022 officially slated September 28 for all parties to commence their campaigns ahead of the race next year.

The party slated town hall meetings with different stakeholders across the country to November 16-30 while international engagements would take place between December 4-10, 2022.

Musical rallies and concerts in both the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, and Lagos were scheduled for 8 and 13 of February, 2023.

