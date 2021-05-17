Again, another INEC HQs razed by fire in Enugu | Ripples Nigeria

The headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Enugu State, was razed by an inferno on Sunday night barely one week after the office in Obollo-Afor, Udenu was also razed.

The office is located at number 1 Achi Street by Agric Bank Bus stop in Independence Layout, Enugu.

This was confirmed by the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Mohammed Aliyu, via a statement released to the press.

The commissioner, who did not respond to further questions, said that he was still at the scene of the incident to save the office from the disaster.

Ripples Nigeria, however, gathered that the Enugu State Fire Service, as well as the Federal Fire Service, were also doing everything possible to quench the fire.

The state’s Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Dr Emeka Ononamadu is yet to issue an official statement regarding the situation.

By Mayowa Oladeji…

