Again, Sowore officially joins presidential race ahead of 2023

Unfazed by his first attempt to clinch Nigerian’s presidential seat which he lost, rights activist and publisher, Omoyele Sowore, has officially declared his intention to run for President in 2023, under the African Action Congress (AAC).

Sowore came sixth in the 2019 presidential election with 33,953 votes, ahead of Kingsley Moghalu, Fela Durotoye and other youths who rose to challenge the major political parties.

Sowore who is a major critic of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, and who has endured various arrests from security agencies, made the declaration to run again on his verified twitter account.

He wrote, “If you sick and tired of the old brigades come join me TODAY in Abuja at 12 noon I will be declaring my intention to run for the position of President, Federal Republic of Nigeria. #WeCantContinueLikeThis”

The declaration ceremony is currently ongoing at the Women Development Centre, opposite Central Bank of Nigeria, Abuja.

Sowore is currently undergoing trial, and has been restricted to Abuja by the court as part of his bail conditions. It is therefore unclear how he hopes to carry out his campaign if the restriction is not lifted before campaigns commence.

By Oluwatobi Odeyinka

