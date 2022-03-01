Politics
Again, Sowore officially joins presidential race ahead of 2023
Unfazed by his first attempt to clinch Nigerian’s presidential seat which he lost, rights activist and publisher, Omoyele Sowore, has officially declared his intention to run for President in 2023, under the African Action Congress (AAC).
Sowore came sixth in the 2019 presidential election with 33,953 votes, ahead of Kingsley Moghalu, Fela Durotoye and other youths who rose to challenge the major political parties.
Sowore who is a major critic of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, and who has endured various arrests from security agencies, made the declaration to run again on his verified twitter account.
READ ALSO: What I told Buhari on 2023 presidency – Tinubu
He wrote, “If you sick and tired of the old brigades come join me TODAY in Abuja at 12 noon I will be declaring my intention to run for the position of President, Federal Republic of Nigeria. #WeCantContinueLikeThis”
The declaration ceremony is currently ongoing at the Women Development Centre, opposite Central Bank of Nigeria, Abuja.
Sowore is currently undergoing trial, and has been restricted to Abuja by the court as part of his bail conditions. It is therefore unclear how he hopes to carry out his campaign if the restriction is not lifted before campaigns commence.
Details later…
By Oluwatobi Odeyinka
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination
In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...
SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria
By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...