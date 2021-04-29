Again, Yomi Fabiyi speaks in defence of alleged pedophile, Baba Ijesha | Ripples Nigeria

Life's Blog
Again, Yomi Fabiyi speaks in defence of alleged pedophile, Baba Ijesha
Nollywood actor and movie producer, Yomi Fabiyi has recalled what transpired between him and Baba Ijesha at Panti where Ijesha is currently being held on allegation of raping a minor.
The actor in an interview with Goldmine TV said the police told him that the CCTV footage is not evidence of rape.
Fabiyi who alleged that Baba Ijesha denied raping the minor, said he was thinking there’s a CCTV of the actor having sex with the girl.
He also claimed that the police officer told him that the actor was caught with the girl in the living room after which he apologized when asked what he was doing with her.
According to him, the police officer also said that if that amounts to rape he doesn’t know.
READ ALSO: Iyabo Ojo vows to resist Baba Ijesha’s bail
Fabiyi had earlier defended Baba Ijesha, as he said the accused should not be pronounced guilty in the public court, outside of a court, and that evidence should be made available of the accusations against him.
But he was dragged by a fellow thespian, Iyabo Ojo, who was unhappy with his comments on the matter.
Recounting how actor Baba Suwe was exonerated after being accused of trafficking drugs; the actor stated that all he did was tell people to calm down and allow the law to take its due course.
He concluded by saying that what he received was condemnation instead.
Watch the interview session.
Join the conversation
