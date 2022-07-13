Agbaje dismisses reports on APC switch, asks Nigerians to speak with their votes in 2023

The former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Lagos State, Jimi Agbaje, on Wednesday dismissed claims on his switch to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Reports emerged on social media earlier on Wednesday that the pharmacist-turned politician has dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the ruling party.

Agbaje, who featured in a Channels Television programme, Politics Today, however, described the rumour as the handiwork of mischief-makers.

He noted that the 2023 general elections provided Nigerians with the unique opportunity to ask candidates vying for leadership positions what they have in stock for the country and its citizens.

He said: “What Nigeria needs now is a system reset and trustworthy leader who the citizens will look up to.

“2023 is the right time for Nigerians to speak and ask the parties to explain what they have for them.”

