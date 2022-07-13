NNPP suspends chairman in Bauchi for alleged misconduct

The New Nigeria People Party (NNPP) has suspended its Acting Chairman in Bauchi State, Alhaji Sani Shehu, for alleged gross misconduct.

The party’s Secretary in the North-East, Alhaji Babayo Liman, disclosed this at a media briefing on Wednesday in Bauchi.

Liman said the chairman was suspended due to his lack of commitment to the ideals of the party and disrespect to officials at all levels.

The secretary said: “Shehu was issued a letter of query and he refused to collect the query. We had no other option than to suspend him from office to move the party forward.”

When contacted, the chairman said he was not aware of his suspension by the party.

“I am not aware and I have nothing to do with the said suspension. Therefore, I remain the acting chairman of the party in Bauchi state,” he said.

