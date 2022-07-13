Politics
NNPP suspends chairman in Bauchi for alleged misconduct
The New Nigeria People Party (NNPP) has suspended its Acting Chairman in Bauchi State, Alhaji Sani Shehu, for alleged gross misconduct.
The party’s Secretary in the North-East, Alhaji Babayo Liman, disclosed this at a media briefing on Wednesday in Bauchi.
Liman said the chairman was suspended due to his lack of commitment to the ideals of the party and disrespect to officials at all levels.
Read also:Adamawa Assembly Majority Leader, Yattasuri, dumps PDP for NNPP
The secretary said: “Shehu was issued a letter of query and he refused to collect the query. We had no other option than to suspend him from office to move the party forward.”
When contacted, the chairman said he was not aware of his suspension by the party.
“I am not aware and I have nothing to do with the said suspension. Therefore, I remain the acting chairman of the party in Bauchi state,” he said.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community
“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...