AGF Malami goofed on ‘state of emergency’ in Anambra comment —Obi

The former Governor of Anambra State and the vice-presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 presidential election, Peter Obi has insinuated that the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, goofed on his statement on declaring a ‘state of emergency’ in Anambra State.

Obi, who appeared as a guest on an Arise Television programme, Good Morning Show, on Monday morning, cautioned people in government to always evaluate their statements and think of the implication to the overall well-being of the country before making them.

According to Obi, statements like Malami’s can hurt the economy of the state and that of the country, stressing the need for government leaders to always make sure that their words and statements go through scrutiny.

“Saying that they want to declare a state of emergency in Anambra because of insecurity should mean that they need to declare a state of emergency in Nigeria because if you want to declare a state of emergency in Anambra because of insecurity, you have to declare a state of emergency in Nigeria because of insecurity.

“So, that statement from the Attorney General shouldn’t be. Also, he is the Attorney General of the Federation and not the Attorney General of the Federal Government or the APC. There is a position that you would be in and you are now working for the government,” he said.

Speaking on the statements by the governor of the state, Willie Obiano, he said the governor’s comments on the reason he boycotted the last meeting of the South-East leaders was insensitive.

“Also, I listened to the comment of my governor who said he did not attend meetings because his colleagues were sponsoring those who are coming to cause problems or kill people in Anambra State, I think that is the reason why he should have gone to the meeting where there was a gathering of those people in the leadership of the South East, and look in their faces, and say ‘you are the problem’.

“All these things people come and grandstand on TV should stop. I listened to an insensitive statement from him saying that just because 16 people died. We as a country should be as sensitive to one person dying as we are to 20. What is happening in the North should be of worry to me as it is to anybody even when I’m not from there.

“So, the Federal Government should not talk about a state of emergency. The failure of security in Anambra State is their failure because they are in charge of security. Unless they are saying they’re going to declare a state of emergency on the country. All we are asking in Anambra is that let’s have a free and fair election and that’s all.”

