Air Transport Services union in Lagos declares strike over sacking of 34 members

The Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN) has declared industrial action in protest of the termination of services of no fewer than 34 of its members by the Lagos terminal management.

The union had earlier expressed anger over the manner Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited (BASL) sacked 34 of its staff members.

READ ALSO:Flight delays expected as FAAN to close Lagos airport runway for 90 days

It said the action of the management contravened Section 20 of the Labour Act on engagement and disengagement of staff by any company in the country.

In a statement dated 31st October, 2023 by the ATSSSAN Deputy General Secretary, Frances Akinjole, the union branded the termination as gross victimization of its members.

The statement read: “Considering that BASL Management acted at a time when parties were on the table discussing the said payment, and there was nothing to suggest that negotiation has broken down irretrievably, ATSSSAN considers the termination as victimization of its members and excos who were merely carrying out their constitutional duties.

“All efforts of our union to get the management to recall the 34 staff members of our union have been met with stiff resistance by the BASL Management.

“In light of the above, ATSSSAN has declared industrial action against BASL and calls on all branches nationwide, as well as all professional associations affiliated to ATSSSAN to withdraw services to all airlines operating into and out of the MMA2 Lagos immediately without fail.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now