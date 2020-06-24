Aisha is the only ray of light in Aso Villa —Fani-Kayode

A former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has described the wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, Aisha, as the only ray of light in Aso Rock Villa.

The former minister also said that an end would soon come to those who he alleged, had highjacked, caged and put President Buhari under their spell.

Fani-Kayode stated this in a post on his Twitter account, @realFFK, on Wednesday morning.

He wrote, “There is only one ray of light in the Villa and that ray of light is @aishambuhari. Outside of that the place is shrouded in darkness.

“To those that have highjacked and caged the President and put him under their spell I say this: Your power is broken and your end will be sudden and calamitous.”

