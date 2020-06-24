IPPIS: Oil workers suspend planned three-day strike

A planned three-day strike by the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) and the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas workers (NUGENG) has been called off.

According to the General Secretary of PENGASSAN, Lumumba Okugbawa, the strike action that was to commence today (Wednesday) was called off due to the intervention of the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timpre Sylva.

In a memo to all PENGASSAN and NUPENG affiliate chapters and branches across the country, the unions said: “The matter has been apprehended and discussions ongoing with the Honourable Minister of State for Petroleum Resources.”

The strike action was called by the joint National Executive Committee of PENGASSAN and NUPENG on Sunday to protest alleged forceful enrolment of the oil workers into what they referred to as defective payment platform (the lntegrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (lPPlS)” by the federal government.

According to the unions, the strike action was called to press home demands for the payment of salaries of their members working with federal government agencies, whose salaries had been withheld since May over their failure to enroll on IPPIS payment platform.

