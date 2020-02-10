Akande to head APC reconstituted reconciliation committee

The National leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday reviewed the membership of the party’s National Reconciliation Committee.

The party National Publicity Secretary, Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu, who disclosed this in a statement in Abuja, said the 12-member committee would be headed by former Osun State governor, Chief Bisi Akande.

The party’s National Working Committee (NWC) had a few months ago constituted a National Reconciliation Committee headed by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan.

According to Issa-Onilu, the committee had Sen. John Enoh as Secretary, while other members are governors Abubakar Bello (Niger), Gboyega Oyetola (Osun) and Senate Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi, among others.

He said the committee was designed to resolve existing conflicts with a view to fostering oneness, strengthen the party for better performance and ensure unity of purpose within the party.

The committee, according to the party spokesman, will be inaugurated on Tuesday.

