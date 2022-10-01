Connect with us

Akeredolu pardons 16 prison inmates in Ondo

Published

18 mins ago

on

Rotimi Akeredolu Aketi

The Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has granted pardon to 16 inmates of the correctional facilities in the state to commemorate the country’s 62nd independence anniversary.

The state’s Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Sir Charles Titiloye, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday.

He said the gesture was in line with the power conferred on the governor by paragraphs (a) (c) and (d) of Subsection (1) of Section 212, of the 1999 Constitution.

READ ALSO:Akeredolu advocates devolution of power, urges Nigerians to make right choice in 2023

The commissioner said: “The inmates who were serving various terms of imprisonment at the correctional centers were granted a pardon by the governor based on their good conduct.

“The inmates were recommended for release by the state’s Advisory Council on the Prerogative of mercy.

“Governor Akeredolu also commuted the sentences of 17 other inmates serving various jail terms in custodial centers in the state.”

