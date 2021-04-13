Akwa-Ibom APC rejects Akpabio as party leader | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Akwa-Ibom APC rejects Akpabio as party leader
The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Akwa Ibom has revealed that the caretaker chairman of the party, Ita Udosen and not Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, is its recognised leader in the state.
This disclosure was contained in a communiqué issued in Abuja on Tuesday, by stakeholders from the three senatorial districts after their second meeting in Uyo, the state capital.
“The decision was in line with Article 12.9 Sub (i) of the party’s constitution (October 2014 As Amended), which recognises the chairman, who is also the chairman of the State Caucus as the party leader,” the communiqué read.
Akpabio had earlier been announced as leader of the party in the state by a group of stakeholders led by Group Captain Sam Ewang (rtd).
READ ALSO: Akpabio breaks silence, claims jailed INEC official didn’t work for him
The stakeholders upheld the decision of the State Executive Committee (SEC) that nullified the unilateral proclamation and announcement of Akpabio as the state party leader.
Furthermore, the APC stakeholders praised President Muhammadu Buhari’s unrelenting efforts at tackling corruption, economic and security challenges, they also passed a vote of confidence on him for providing focused and purposeful leadership.
Chairman, Caretaker Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the party, Governor Mai Mala Buni and his Secretary, Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe were applauded for purposeful direction given to the party.
The stakeholders also registered renewed confidence on the state party leadership and urged them to keep it up.
The communiqué was signed by all participants at the meeting, including Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe; Udosen, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Oil and Gas Free Zones Authority (OGFZA) Umana Okon Umana; Senior Special Assistant, to the President, Sen. Ita Enang; Dr. Amadu Atai; Member, South South APC Reconciliation Committee, Obong Sunny Jackson; Archbishop Samuel Akpan; Chief Godwin Afangideh and Sam Ewang.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
Sports
Sports Minister charges federations to ‘think outside the box’ to attract sponsors
The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has stressed the need for the various federations to think outside...
Man United end Tottenham top four hope in bruising encounter
Manchester United secured a come from behind 3-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in the English Premier League game played in...
In-form Iheanacho scores brace as Nigerians shine in Europe
Nigerians were in blistering form for their various European clubs at the weekend with the quintet of Kelechi Iheanacho, Simeon...
Real Madrid secure rare double over Barcelona in El-clasico
Real Madrid moved back to the top of the La Liga table after securing a vital 2-1 win over Barcelona...
Mbappe stars as PSG stroll to victory over Strasbourg
Reigning champions Paris Saint Germain on Saturday trounced Strasbourg 4-1 in the French Ligue 1 encounter played at the Stade...
Latest Tech News
Nigeria’s ScholarX partners Airtel on new product. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s ScholarX partners...
Twitter to open first African office in Ghana
Twitter has picked Ghana as location for its office in Africa. The company disclosed this in a brief statement on...
Kenyan fintech, Tanda, closes funding to expand portfolio. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Kenyan fintech Tanda...
P+ rolls out media intelligence solution for PR measurement
P+ Measurement Services, a Nigerian Independent Public Relations (PR) measurement and evaluation agency, has introduced “Get-Reports” a product that allows...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
Nigerian tech players continue to prove to the world the smartness in their vision to take on the world, winning...
Nigeria’s ScholarX among GSMA £250,000 grant winners. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s ScholarX features...