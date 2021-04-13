Akwa-Ibom APC rejects Akpabio as party leader | Ripples Nigeria

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Akwa Ibom has revealed that the caretaker chairman of the party, Ita Udosen and not Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, is its recognised leader in the state.

This disclosure was contained in a communiqué issued in Abuja on Tuesday, by stakeholders from the three senatorial districts after their second meeting in Uyo, the state capital.

“The decision was in line with Article 12.9 Sub (i) of the party’s constitution (October 2014 As Amended), which recognises the chairman, who is also the chairman of the State Caucus as the party leader,” the communiqué read.

Akpabio had earlier been announced as leader of the party in the state by a group of stakeholders led by Group Captain Sam Ewang (rtd).

The stakeholders upheld the decision of the State Executive Committee (SEC) that nullified the unilateral proclamation and announcement of Akpabio as the state party leader.

Furthermore, the APC stakeholders praised President Muhammadu Buhari’s unrelenting efforts at tackling corruption, economic and security challenges, they also passed a vote of confidence on him for providing focused and purposeful leadership.

Chairman, Caretaker Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the party, Governor Mai Mala Buni and his Secretary, Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe were applauded for purposeful direction given to the party.

The stakeholders also registered renewed confidence on the state party leadership and urged them to keep it up.

The communiqué was signed by all participants at the meeting, including Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe; Udosen, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Oil and Gas Free Zones Authority (OGFZA) Umana Okon Umana; Senior Special Assistant, to the President, Sen. Ita Enang; Dr. Amadu Atai; Member, South South APC Reconciliation Committee, Obong Sunny Jackson; Archbishop Samuel Akpan; Chief Godwin Afangideh and Sam Ewang.

