AKWA IBOM: Gov Udom orders closure of livestock markets to stem spread of COVID-19

The Akwa Ibom State government has ordered an immediate closure of all livestock markets in the state with immediate effect to stem the spread of COVID-19.

Governor Udom’s order was contained in a statement issued on Monday by the Secretary to the State Government/Chairman COVID-19 Management Committee, Emmanuel Ekuwem.

According to Ekuwem, Governor Udom directed that no new consignment of livestock should be allowed into the state until further notice.

He also added that security operatives in the state have been ordered to ensure full compliance as defaulters would be prosecuted.

Ekuwen said; “I have been directed by HE the Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel to announce the immediate shutdown of all livestock markets in the state for the rest of May 2020.

“By this announcement, no new consignment of livestock – goats, cows and rams, will be allowed into the state until further notice. Livestock sellers are advised to sell off their stock and proceed to shutdown.

“Security agencies have been directed to monitor and ensure full compliance. Defaulters will be prosecuted,” he concluded.

This development came after the state governor revealed that his government has deployed the use of 3G cameras to monitor human infiltration through the state’s borders.

Governor Udom who revealed this in a post on Twitter on Saturday said that Akwa Ibom State had deployed “3G cameras” at her borders in the place of the physical surveillance practiced in the past.

